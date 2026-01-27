Clean textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free with the cordless SE 3-18 Compact spot cleaner. From carpets, seats and sofas to car interiors, garden furniture and upholstery, this machine is perfect for removing dirt across a variety of surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the machine is easy to transport and ready-to-use when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the 18 V Kärcher battery (not included in scope of supply). The long and flexible 2-in-1 suction hose with built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spot cleaner offers a unique hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, preventing bacteria and odour build up.