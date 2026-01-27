Battery powered spray extraction cleaner Cordless SE 3-18 Compact Spot Cleaner (Machine Only)
The SE 3-18 Compact spray extraction cleaner cleans deep into the fibres of car interiors, seats, sofas, carpets and other textile surfaces (18v battery not included in scope of supply).
Clean textile surfaces thoroughly and residue-free with the cordless SE 3-18 Compact spot cleaner. From carpets, seats and sofas to car interiors, garden furniture and upholstery, this machine is perfect for removing dirt across a variety of surfaces. Thanks to its compact design, the machine is easy to transport and ready-to-use when there's no power outlet nearby, thanks to the 18 V Kärcher battery (not included in scope of supply). The long and flexible 2-in-1 suction hose with built-in detergent hose also guarantees great convenience and flexibility, even in difficult-to-access places. Even after cleaning, the spot cleaner offers a unique hygienic flush function, which removes dirt from the device and hose, preventing bacteria and odour build up.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology with upholstery and crevice nozzles for optimal cleaning results
- Cleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces.
- Effortless and fast cleaning due to efficient spray extraction cleaning method.
Hygienic flush function
- After cleaning, the device is cleaned using the flush function. This removes any residual dirt and avoids unpleasant odours from the build-up of bacteria.
- Enables immediate storage of the clean device.
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
- Long, flexible suction hose for convenient cleaning, especially in difficult-to-access and narrow spaces.
- With swivel joint on hose for even greater freedom of movement.
2-tank system
- Simple filling of the fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any contact with dirt.
Practical accessory and hose storage
- Easily transported with just one hand – all enclosed accessories and the hose can be directly stowed on the device.
- All accessories are always attached to the device, so you can rely on them being there to use anytime.
Compact design
Storage area for small accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|184
|Working width (mm)
|75
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|1.7
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|2.9
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 12 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 24 (5.0 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|414 x 225 x 261
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Upholstery spray extraction nozzle
- Crevice nozzle for spray extraction cleaning
- Detergent: Carpet Cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- 2-in-1 comfort system with integrated spray and suction hose
Equipment
- System Cleaning Function
- Practical hose and accessory storage
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Upholstery
- Car seats
- Carpets
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.