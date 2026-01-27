Rim Cleaner, 500ml

With maximum cleaning power and quick-action formula this Karcher Rim Cleaner helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road, giving results even with low mechanical cleaning. The intelligent colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 500
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Application areas
  • Rims