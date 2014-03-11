ecologic – yellow is the new green

Maximum efficiency.

All Kärcher pressure washers come equipped with patented Kärcher nozzle technology, designed to work in perfect unison with the flow of water. The devices make a key contribution when it comes to using valuable resources responsibly. Compared with the competition, Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater performance and cleaning efficiency.

The new full control range from Kärcher enables you to achieve the most efficient use of resources yet. The LED display pn your full control trigger gun guides you to the correct pressure setting for the surface you are trying to clean. This helps to ensure that extra energy and water are not being wasted when trying to clean surfaces that do not require the extra power. This makes for an efficient use of resources. Therefore, when cleaning sensitive surfaces such as wooden garden furniture, or giving a surface a rinse after the tough cleaning is finished, so water and energy can be saved.

In short: Cleaning times are cut in half, thereby saving up to 50% energy and water. These are remarkable advantages, which have been scientifically confirmed by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.