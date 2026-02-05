Submersible dirty water pump SP 22.000 Dirt Level Sensor
The SP 22,000 Dirt Level Sensor submersible dirty water pump handles challenging drainage, pumping up to 22,000 l/h with an integrated prefilter and level sensor.
Maximum power for the most demanding home drainage. The SP 22.000 Dirt is our highest-capacity submersible pump, moving 22,000 l/h to rapidly clear flooded basements, large garden ponds, or excavation pits around the home. Built to handle the toughest conditions, it reliably pumps water containing dirt particles up to 30 mm, while the integrated stainless steel prefilter provides an extra layer of protection against blockages. For an extra-long life, the heavy-duty ceramic seal ensures robust protection for the motor—even during high-volume drainage tasks. This model features an individually adjustable level sensor that starts the pump immediately upon water contact and includes a 15-second follow-up time to ensure thorough clearing. The Quick Connect system allows for the simple attachment of 1", 1 1/4", and 1 1/2" hoses.
Features and benefits
Ceramic Face SealFor an extra long lifetime.
Level SensorFor continuously variable definition of the switch-on and switch-off points of the pumps.
Quick ConnectConnection thread for quick and uncomplicated connection of 1", 1 1/4" and 1 1/2" hoses.
Designed for dirty water
- Reliable pumping of water with dirt particles up to 30 mm in size.
Auto/Manual Switch
- For switching between automatic and manual mode.
Comfortable Carrying Handle
- Comfortable to hold and can also be used as a rope holder.
Robust and integrated stainless steel prefilter
- Protects the pump against excessively heavy soiling and thus prevents the pump impeller from becoming blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|750
|Max. Flow Rate (l/h)
|< 22000
|Delivery Temperature (°C)
|max. 35
|Delivery Head (m)
|8
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 0.8
|Grain Size (mm)
|max. 30
|Depth of Immersion (m)
|max. 7
|After-Running Time (s)
|15
|Min. Residual Water, manual (mm)
|35
|Residual Water Height (mm)
|35
|Connecting Thread
|G1 1/2
|Power Cable (m)
|10
|Voltage (V)
|230 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|238 x 293 x 354
Scope of supply
- Connecting Hose: 1'', 1 1/4'', 1 1/2''
Equipment
- Comfortable Carrying Handle
- Easy hose connection thanks to Quick Connect
- Switching between manual/automatic operation: Switch on the pump
- Level Sensor: Continuous switching level definition
- Integrated Stainless Steel Prefilter
- In automatic operation (auto), the pump automatically switches with the water level
- In manual operation, the pump runs continuously until the minimum quantity of residual water is reached
- Ceramic Face Seal
Videos
Application areas
- Pumping water from garden ponds
- Use in event of flooding
- Draining building pits up to max. 100 m³
