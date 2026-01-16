Battery hedge trimmer HGE 18-50 Cordless Hedge Trimmer (Battery Set)
Fitted with a 180° rotating handle and a practical cutting sweeper, the HGE 18-50 cordless hedge trimmer makes working convenient, safe and precise. Includes battery & fast charger.
With its 180° rotating handle and practical cutting sweeper, the Kärcher HGE 18-50 cordless hedge trimmer makes it easy and safe to trim hedges and complete other pruning tasks in the garden. A 50cm diamond-ground blade achieves a precise finish, while an anti-jam system prevents the blade getting blocked. This device is comfortable to work with thanks to its lightweight design and rotating handle, which prevents your arms and shoulders getting tired when you're making vertical cuts. There's also a saw function to help you tackle thicker branches, while a built-in blade protector guards it against building edges. The cuttings sweeper attachment makes it easy to clear away cuttings rather than leaving them on the bush. For your safety, a two-hand safety circuit prevents the device from being started by accident. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it features an LCD screen to tell you how much battery power you have remaining as you trim your hedges.
Features and benefits
Hedge broom
Saw function
Anti-blocking system
Ergonomic handle design
Control guard
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|50
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|22
|Speed regulation
|no
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2700
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 40 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 213 x 188
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Equipment
- Handle: rotatable
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges, bushes
