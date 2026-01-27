Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Cordless Leaf Blower (Machine Only)
Cordless leaf blower for effortlessly removing leaves and dirt around the house, whilst also being perfectly balanced in the hand.
The Kärcher LBL 2 cordless leaf blower is perfectly balanced, ready to help you move leaves and dirt into easy-to-manage piles on your garden, driveway or decking. This lightweight leaf blower has an ergonomic design that sits comfortably in your hand for convenient non-stop use. It blows leaves at 210km per hour, and a detachable flat nozzle means you can move leaves in a controlled and targeted manner. It includes a built-in scraper to allow you to shift stubborn wet, trodden-down leaves.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Air speed (km/h)
|max. 210
|Air throughput (m³/h)
|220
|Speed regulation
|no
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 400 (2.5 Ah) / max. 800 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 22 (2.5 Ah) / max. 44 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Application areas
- Pathways around the house
