Cordless leaf blower for effortlessly removing leaves and dirt around the house, whilst also being perfectly balanced in the hand.

The Kärcher LBL 2 cordless leaf blower is perfectly balanced, ready to help you move leaves and dirt into easy-to-manage piles on your garden, driveway or decking. This lightweight leaf blower has an ergonomic design that sits comfortably in your hand for convenient non-stop use. It blows leaves at 210km per hour, and a detachable flat nozzle means you can move leaves in a controlled and targeted manner. It includes a built-in scraper to allow you to shift stubborn wet, trodden-down leaves.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Air speed (km/h) max. 210
Air throughput (m³/h) 220
Speed regulation no
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge (m²) max. 400 (2.5 Ah) / max. 800 (5.0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 22 (2.5 Ah) / max. 44 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 975 x 170 x 305

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Application areas
  • Pathways around the house
