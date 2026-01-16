Battery pole hedge trimmer PHG 18-45 Cordless Pole Hedge Trimmer (Machine Only)
The PHG 18-45 cordless pole hedge trimmer with extension insert removes the need for a ladder when trimming tall hedges. The adjustable trimmer head provides the flexibility to cut a range of different hedge shapes.
There's no need for a ladder with the Kärcher PHG 18-45 cordless pole hedge trimmer. Its extension insert gives you a range of up to 4 metres for trimming even the tallest hedges, with an adjustable trimmer head to cut a range of different hedge shapes with precision. This trimmer is comfortable to work with thanks to its adjustable trimmer head, which can be tilted up to 115 degrees to trim from any position. For longer jobs, you'll be glad of the shoulder strap evenly spreading the weight to prevent arm and shoulder ache. The PHG 18-45 can handle even the thicker branches with the sawing function on the front part of its diamond-ground blade, while the sweeper attachment clears away cuttings so that they don't stay in the hedge. It's compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and features an LCD display telling you exactly how much battery life you have left as you work.
Features and benefits
Hedge broom
Saw function
Shoulder belt
Ergonomic handle design
Control guard
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|45
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|18
|Cutting head angle (°)
|115
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2700
|Drive
|Brush motor
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 35 (2.5 Ah) / max. 70 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2910 x 122 x 240
* Hedge width: 1 m, horizontal cut
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
- Shoulder belt
Equipment
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges, bushes
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.