Battery lawn mower LMO 2-18

Features and benefits
Filling level display
Simple cutting height adjustment
Space-saving storage design
Integrated carrying handle
Ergonomic operating concept
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Cutting width (cm) 32
Cutting height (mm) 25 - 60
Grass catcher container volume (l) 30
Drive Brushless motor
Speed (rpm) 3500
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²) max. 125 (2.5 Ah) / max. 250 (5.0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 14 (2.5 Ah) / max. 28 (5.0 Ah)
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 10.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1186 x 354 x 1026

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Grass catcher container

Equipment

  • Blade
  • Integrated carrying handle
  • Filling level display
Battery lawn mower LMO 2-18
Battery lawn mower LMO 2-18
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Accessories
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