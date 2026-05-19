Battery lawn mower LMO 2-18
Features and benefits
Filling level display
Simple cutting height adjustment
Space-saving storage design
Integrated carrying handle
Ergonomic operating concept
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting width (cm)
|32
|Cutting height (mm)
|25 - 60
|Grass catcher container volume (l)
|30
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Speed (rpm)
|3500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²)
|max. 125 (2.5 Ah) / max. 250 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 14 (2.5 Ah) / max. 28 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1186 x 354 x 1026
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Grass catcher container
Equipment
- Blade
- Integrated carrying handle
- Filling level display
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
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