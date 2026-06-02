Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18 Battery Set

Features and benefits
2-in-1 mowing system
Filling level display
Simple cutting height adjustment
Space-saving storage design
Integrated carrying handle
Ergonomic operating concept
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Cutting width (cm) 34
Cutting height (mm) 25 - 65
Grass catcher container volume (l) 35
Drive Brushless motor
Speed (rpm) 3500
Voltage (V) 18
Capacity (Ah) 5
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (m²) max. 350 (5.0 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 28 (5.0 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 94 / 143
Charging current (A) 2.5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1186 x 355 x 1026

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
  • Mulch kit
  • Grass catcher container

Equipment

  • Blade
  • Integrated carrying handle
  • Filling level display
Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18 Battery Set
Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18 Battery Set
Battery lawn mower LMO 3-18 Battery Set
Accessories
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