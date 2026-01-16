Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)
Ultra-light and easy to operate, the LTR 18-25 cordless grass trimmer is ideal for trimming and edging smaller to medium lawns. Includes battery & charger.
Ultra-light and easy to use, the Kärcher LTR 18-25 cordless grass trimmer makes light work of trimming and edging small to medium lawns. It gets into every nook and cranny thanks to its clever twisted cutting line, giving you neat results every time. This model includes a battery and charger. Use this trimmer to create clean, crisp edges along paths and patios, while the line automatically adjusts itself to the perfect length at all times. You'll find its two-handle design easy to use and comfortable to hold. The LTR 18-25 comes with an 18V 2.5ah battery that can be used with all other Kärcher 18V cordless products, and there's a handy LCD display to tell you how much battery life you have remaining while you work.
Features and benefits
Lightweight & Compact
Ergonomic handle design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|25
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Line diameter (mm)
|1.6
|Speed regulation
|no
|Rotational speed (rpm)
|9500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 30 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1184 x 296 x 386
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- Coil
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
Videos
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.