Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-25 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Machine Only)
Ultra-light and easy to operate, the LTR 18-25 cordless grass trimmer is ideal for trimming and edging smaller to medium lawns.
The Kärcher LTR 18-25 is an Ultra-light cordless grass trimmer that's perfect for trimming and edging small to medium lawns. Its clever twisted cutting line gets right into every nook and cranny, leaving your lawn neatly manicured with minimum effort. This low-noise trimmer creates clean, crisp edges along paths and patios, hassle-free. For maximum convenience, the line adjusts itself automatically to the perfect length at all times, while the two-handle design means it's easy to hold and operate. The LTR 18-25 is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it features an LCD display giving you real-time information on how much battery life you have left as you work.
Features and benefits
Lightweight & Compact
Ergonomic handle design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|25
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Line diameter (mm)
|1.6
|Speed regulation
|no
|Rotational speed (rpm)
|9500
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 30 (2.5 Ah) / max. 60 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1184 x 296 x 386
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
Equipment
- Coil
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
