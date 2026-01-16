The Kärcher LTR 18-25 is an Ultra-light cordless grass trimmer that's perfect for trimming and edging small to medium lawns. Its clever twisted cutting line gets right into every nook and cranny, leaving your lawn neatly manicured with minimum effort. This low-noise trimmer creates clean, crisp edges along paths and patios, hassle-free. For maximum convenience, the line adjusts itself automatically to the perfect length at all times, while the two-handle design means it's easy to hold and operate. The LTR 18-25 is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it features an LCD display giving you real-time information on how much battery life you have left as you work.