Battery lawn trimmer LTR 18-30 Cordless Grass Trimmer (Battery Set)
Lightweight and designed for comfort, the LTR 18-30 cordless grass trimmer easily reaches every corner and is ideal for trimming and edging any lawn. Includes battery & fast charger.
Perfect for trimming and edging any lawn, the Kärcher LTR 18-30 cordless grass trimmer achieves a neat finish every time. Lightweight and comfortable, it easily gets into every corner and under garden furniture without damaging nearby plants and trees thanks to its twisted cutting line, pivoting head and fold-out plant guard. This trimmer has an edge-cutting function to give you crisp edges along patios and paths. As you work, the line feed automatically adjusts to give you the perfect cutting length at all times. You'll find it comfortable to work with thanks to its telescopic handle and two-handed grip. The LTR 18-30 is compatible with Kärcher 18V 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries, and it also features an LCD display screen to keep you informed on how much battery life you have left while you work.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic handle design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting diameter (cm)
|30
|Strimmer cutter
|Line head
|Thread extension
|automatic
|Line diameter (mm)
|1.6
|Speed regulation
|no
|Rotational speed (rpm)
|7800
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 30 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1325 x 312 x 315
* Lawn edge
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
Equipment
- Coil
- Plant guard
- Tilt adjustment
- Additional handle
- Rotatable trimmer head
