Battery blower vac BLV 18-200 Cordless Leaf Vac (Machine only)
Powerful cordless leaf vac for effortlessly removing leaves and dirt around the house. Includes a soft grip handle for comport and a 45L collection bag.
Part of the Kärcher 18v battery universe range: With an air speed of 130km/h the BLV 18-200 cordless leaf vac is ideal of clearing both wet and dry debris. Easy to switch from vacuum to blow function, the leaf vac can be used to move dirt into easy to manage piles, whilst the power boost button allows you to remove even the most stubborn debris from any surface. The soft-grip carry handle and curb wheels, combined with a 45L capacity bag, makes the BLV 18-200 comfortable to use without putting strain on the back. Compatible with Kärcher 18v 2.5ah or 5.0ah batteries.
Features and benefits
Brushless motor
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Drive
|Brushless motor
|Turbo boost button
|yes
|Speed regulation
|yes
|Operating noise level (dB(A))
|107
|Blowing mode speed (km/h)
|max. 200
|Vacuuming mode speed (km/h)
|max. 130
|catch bag volume (l)
|45
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Power per battery charging - Blowing mode (m²)
|max. 425 (2.5 Ah) / max. 850 (5.0 Ah)
|Power per battery charging - Suction mode (l)
|max. 45 (2.5 Ah) / max. 90 (5.0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 15 (2.5 Ah) / max. 30 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1243 x 171 x 376
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- grass collection box
- Shoulder belt
Videos
Application areas
- Pathways around the house
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.