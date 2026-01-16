Battery leaf blower LBL 2 Cordless Leaf Blower (Battery Set)
Perfectly balanced, the cordless leaf blower is ideal for effortlessly moving leaves and dirt into easy to clear piles. Includes battery & charger.
The Kärcher LBL 2 cordless leaf blower is perfectly balanced, ready to help you move leaves and dirt into easy-to-manage piles on your garden, driveway or decking. It comes with a battery and charger so you can get straight to work. This lightweight leaf blower has an ergonomic design that sits comfortably in your hand for convenient non-stop use. It blows leaves at 210km per hour, and a detachable flat nozzle means you can move leaves in a controlled and targeted manner. It includes a built-in scraper to allow you to shift stubborn wet, trodden-down leaves. This model comes with an 18V 2.5ah battery that’s compatible with all other Kärcher 18V cordless products, and there's an LCD screen to keep you informed on how much battery life you have left as you move around the garden.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic design
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Air speed (km/h)
|max. 210
|Air throughput (m³/h)
|220
|Speed regulation
|no
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|max. 400 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 22 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
Videos
Application areas
- Pathways around the house
Accessories
Find parts
