Battery pressure sprayer PSU 4-18 (Machine Only)
No more tedious manual pumping; With the PSU 4-18 you can look after your plants in the garden with spray mist, fertilisers or pest control at the touch of a button.
The battery powered pressure sprayer PSU 4-18 assists you in the garden with the spreading of liquids for the maintenance and protection of your plants. Whether it is fertilising, eliminating pests, tackling weeds or watering small seedlings – the PSU 4-18 is perfect for all applications mentioned with its spray mist/spray jet. There is no longer a need for exhausting manual pumping for the pressure build-up. With a simple touch of the button you activate the pump of the pressure sprayer. The spray jet can be switched on as needed using the trigger on the lance, put into continuous operation or can be continuously adjusted directly at the nozzle from a fine mist to the point jet. The shoulder strap facilitates carrying the battery powered pressure sprayer. The 4-litre tank has an integrated filling level indicator and the tank cover also serves as a measuring cup for measuring fertilisers or pesticides. The lance can be extended to 75 cm for ergonomic work, also in more hard to reach areas. In order to store the 18 V plant spray in a space-saving manner, the lance can be removed and secured at the lance clip on the battery insert.
Features and benefits
Telescopic spray lance
Lockable operating trigger
18V Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: Remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Operating pressure (bar)
|3
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|max. 30
|Water tank volume (l)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 400 (2.5 Ah) / max. 800 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|750 x 182 x 365
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Shoulder belt
- Measuring cup
Equipment
- Telescopic spray lance: 0.45 m, 0.75 m
- Lockable operating trigger
- Lance fixation clip
- Filling level display
Application areas
- Flower beds, vegetable patches
Accessories
