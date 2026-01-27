The battery powered pressure sprayer PSU 4-18 assists you in the garden with the spreading of liquids for the maintenance and protection of your plants. Whether it is fertilising, eliminating pests, tackling weeds or watering small seedlings – the PSU 4-18 is perfect for all applications mentioned with its spray mist/spray jet. There is no longer a need for exhausting manual pumping for the pressure build-up. With a simple touch of the button you activate the pump of the pressure sprayer. The spray jet can be switched on as needed using the trigger on the lance, put into continuous operation or can be continuously adjusted directly at the nozzle from a fine mist to the point jet. The shoulder strap facilitates carrying the battery powered pressure sprayer. The 4-litre tank has an integrated filling level indicator and the tank cover also serves as a measuring cup for measuring fertilisers or pesticides. The lance can be extended to 75 cm for ergonomic work, also in more hard to reach areas. In order to store the 18 V plant spray in a space-saving manner, the lance can be removed and secured at the lance clip on the battery insert.