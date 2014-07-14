Car exterior cleaning

Cleaning your car is no longer a chore with a Kärcher pressure washer - it's great way to save time and money, as you'll never have to pay for a car wash again! The pressurised water lance gets rid of mud, grit, salt and other debris that may scratch the paintwork when using a traditional bucket and sponge, and you can adjust it for gentle application of detergent, or a more powerful spray for stubborn mud.

If you have one of our Full Control models, the trigger gun will make it easy to choose the right pressure when using your Vario spray lance - the Dirtblaster spray lance should not be used on cars.

Vehicle cleaning made easy

The WB60 wash brush can be used to get rid of any dirt that remains, and is gentle enough for even delicate paintwork. Kärcher car cleaning shampoo can help you achieve the perfect gleaming, streak-free finish - the active dirt remover cuts through stubborn oily and greasy dirt effortlessly, while the quick-dry formula aids polishing and the ultra-gloss formulation provides the perfect shine.