Car cleaning
Car cleaning has never been easier with a Kärcher high pressure washer - it's the easy way to cut through even the most stubborn dirt on the outside - for the inside, a Karcher multi-purpose vac is a must-have!
Car exterior cleaning
Cleaning your car is no longer a chore with a Kärcher pressure washer - it's great way to save time and money, as you'll never have to pay for a car wash again! The pressurised water lance gets rid of mud, grit, salt and other debris that may scratch the paintwork when using a traditional bucket and sponge, and you can adjust it for gentle application of detergent, or a more powerful spray for stubborn mud.
If you have one of our Full Control models, the trigger gun will make it easy to choose the right pressure when using your Vario spray lance - the Dirtblaster spray lance should not be used on cars.
Vehicle cleaning made easy
The WB60 wash brush can be used to get rid of any dirt that remains, and is gentle enough for even delicate paintwork. Kärcher car cleaning shampoo can help you achieve the perfect gleaming, streak-free finish - the active dirt remover cuts through stubborn oily and greasy dirt effortlessly, while the quick-dry formula aids polishing and the ultra-gloss formulation provides the perfect shine.
Car interior cleaning
When it comes to the interior, the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum with car cleaning kit can help you get that fresh-from-the-showroom feel. The car cleaning kit includes microfibre cloths for the windows and smooth surfaces, while brushes and vacuum attachments allow you to clean upholstery and get to those hard-to-reach areas.
Suitable devices and accessories
Kärcher Pressure Washers
The easiest way to clean the car
WB60 brush
To help remove stubborn dirt, but soft on paintwork
Kärcher multi-purpose vacs
Perfect for removing all dirt from the inside of the car.
Car interior cleaning kit
Accessory kit for all cleaning tasks inside the car.