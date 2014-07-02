WB60 Soft Surface Wash Brush
The Kärcher WB60 soft wash brush is a great addition to your Kärcher pressure washer to help you clean larger surfaces like cars, caravans, boats and conservatories.
The Kärcher WB60 has a working width of 248 mm makiing it ideal for cleaning large areas such as conservatories, cars, boats and caravans. In addition to superior cleaning power, the soft bristles are kind to surfaces. The outer protector ring protects surfaces against scratches. The Kärcher WB60 soft wash brush includes a union nut for a secure spray gun connection and a rubber pad to help remove stubborn dirt, e.g. insects and ergonomic handle for ease of use. This soft brush is the perfect addition to your Kärcher pressure washer being suitable for all K2-K7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
248mm working width
- Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Rubber pad
- Removes stubborn dirt
Detergent application
- Increased cleaning performance
Soft brush - kind to surfaces
- Gentle cleaning action for sensitive surfaces
Rotating protector ring
- Protects surfaces against scratches.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 261 x 177
Compatible machines
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home Plus
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car Plus
- K 4 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Car & Home
- K 5 WCM Flex eco!Booster Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 WCM Flex eco!Booster
- K Silent eco!Booster
Application areas
- Vehicles
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Mobile homes
- Conservatories
