50% faster ironing

With the Kärcher steam pressure ironing system, you can cut ironing time in half! The Kärcher ironing board has a suction and inflation function. The suctioning function holds the laundry in place while the moisture is rawn away from the item. With the inflation function, the ironing surface can be inflated like a balloon. This prevents crease creation, even on delicate fabrics.

The SI 2.600 CB steam ironing station is particularly suitable for large amounts of laundry and offers maximum comfort.