Polishing floors
Caring for your hard floors
Polishing floors used to be a laborious, manual task, but Karcher has made it simple and straighforward. Polishing doesn't just make your floors shiny, it makes them more resistant to wear and moisture, and they stay clean for longer. In addition to this, a freshly-polished floor will gleam with a perfect shine, and show the truly quality and colour of the wood.
Below we've included important information and lots of handy tips for expert floor care, as well as guidance on the best cleaning agents.
- To achieve even polishing results, old layers of cleaning agent must first be thoroughly removed. It is best to use Kärcher's deep cleaning agent and warm water for this.
- If you lightly moisten the wiping mop before you begin mopping and before applying the care agent, you can spread the care agent more evenly over the floor.
- To achieve uniform polishing results, the floor must be completely covered in care agent. You should therefore mop the surface several times in the direction of application. It is advisable to apply the care agent section by section onto the floor.
- For the best polishing results, allow the care agent to dry completely before polishing. The applied care agent will dry faster if you open the window.
- For a streak-free shine, wait 24 hours after polishing before placing any weight on the floor, and avoid moving furniture on it.
- After using the floor polisher, wash out the pads with detergent under running water to maintain the full polishing effect of the pads. The pads can also be washed in the washing machine at 60°C.
- The polishing pads can be easily stored in the onboard accessory compartment once cleaning is complete.
Suitable devices and accessories
FP 303 vacuum polisher
The high speed of the FP 303 vacuum polisher ensures all-round impeccable polishing results on all hard floors.