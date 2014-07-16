Caring for your hard floors

Polishing floors used to be a laborious, manual task, but Karcher has made it simple and straighforward. Polishing doesn't just make your floors shiny, it makes them more resistant to wear and moisture, and they stay clean for longer. In addition to this, a freshly-polished floor will gleam with a perfect shine, and show the truly quality and colour of the wood.

Below we've included important information and lots of handy tips for expert floor care, as well as guidance on the best cleaning agents.