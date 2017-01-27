Steam cleaning windows and mirrors

Wipe over the whole surface of your mirror or window with a steam cloth and the manual nozzle.
Top tip for winter: warm up very cold panes of glass beforehand by steaming from a distance of around 5 cm.
Apply steam to the glass surface from top to bottom, then wipe the condensed water downwards in multiple passes using the squeegee. To avoid the formation of streaks, wipe off the squeegee periodically using a cloth.
If a few drops remain on the pane after using the squeegee – not a problem. They can be wiped off easily and without streaks using the cloth.