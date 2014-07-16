Our guides to using your Steam Cleaner

Steam cleaning - natural and chemical-free

Simple, clean and environmentally friendly, steam is the most natural way to clean, and an ideal alternative to chemical cleaning methods. Kärcher steam cleaners can be used in lots of ways, from cleaning home surfaces and appliances to ironing and textile care. Using steam saves you time, and is great for everyday surface cleaning or that annual deep clean.

How steam cleaning makes our lives easier.

Long before humans ever considered cleanliness, steam emerged from the ground in volcanoes and geysers, but it wasn't until the 1700s that people started to harness the power of steam for practical applications. Steam cleaning is simply one of the most modern applications of a naturally occurring source of power.

Why is cleaning with steam environmentally friendly?

Quite simply, cleaning with steam does not require any chemicals - the combination of steam power and temperature alone is enough to break up stubborn dirt. This means it's good for the environment and your household budget.

Steam cleaning takes the burden off nature and its resources - not only are you not using chemicals, but you're also avoiding the packaging and the resources that go into disposing of them. Also tap water is a particularly efficient way to clean when it's turned into steam - a single litre of tap water creates 1,700 litres of steam, which is enough to steam clean for 20 minutes, or an entire small apartment. And since electricity is only needed whilst the water is being heated, energy consumption is also kept to a minimum.

Why is cleaning with steam healthier?

Unlike detergents, condensed steam leaves doesn't leave behind potentially allergy-inducing residues on your surfaces, so it's great for children who put everything in their mouths! It also avoids accidents caused by using the wrong cleaning agent, or skin irritations and other negative health effects.

Steam is also ideal for allergy sufferers, as the steam binds dust together and doesn't eject allergens like dust mites and their excretions into the air. It improves the air quality significantly, and of course reduces physical exertion as there's no scrubbing required, and the steam does the work for you!