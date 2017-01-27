Steam cleaning hard floors

Cleaning hard floors

Kärcher steam cleaners kill 99.99% of common household bacteria without the use of chemicals.*

*When thoroughly cleaned with the Kärcher Steam Cleaner, 99.99 % of all common household bacteria will be killed on standard household hard surfaces.

Vacuuming:

We recommend vacuuming floors before steam cleaning. Only use a steam cleaner on laminate flooring if you are sure that it has been laid and glued professionally.