Handheld Cleaner OC Handheld Compact Medium Pressure Washer
The OC Handheld Compact medium pressure cleaner with lithium-ion battery, foldable handle and suction hose for versatile mobile cleaning, independent of power and water connection.
The OC Handheld Compact is a compact, handheld medium pressure cleaner for flexible, mobile use. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and the 5-metre suction hose for external water sources, you can clean independently of a power or water connection – ideal for on the go and around the house. The lightweight, innovative design with retractable handle enables space-saving storage and easy transport. With the 2-stage pressure adjustment, the pressure can be adjusted between approx. 6 and 15 bar, ideal for cleaning sensitive surfaces or extending the battery run time to up to 30 minutes. An LED indication provides information about the mode and battery run time. The 4-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between 4 spray types, while ensuring gentle and effective cleaning. Detergent can also be applied with the nozzle. Perfect for quick, uncomplicated use without time-consuming set-up, whether camping, after cycling, hiking or in the garden. The battery can be charged via USB-C. It is not compatible with garden hose connectors.
Features and benefits
Extensive range of accessories
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 15
|Pressure range
|Medium pressure
|Flow Rate (l/h)
|150
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Voltage (V)
|7.2
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|Normal mode: / 12 30
|Battery charging time with standard charger (h)
|3
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|254 x 71 x 186
Scope of supply
- 4-in-1 Multi Jet
- Suction hose
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Bikes, e-bikes and Mountain Bikes
- Tent/camping equipment
- Pets/dogs
- Strollers/buggies
- Rubbish bins
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
Cleaning agents
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