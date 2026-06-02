The OC Handheld Compact is a compact, handheld medium pressure cleaner for flexible, mobile use. Thanks to the integrated lithium-ion battery and the 5-metre suction hose for external water sources, you can clean independently of a power or water connection – ideal for on the go and around the house. The lightweight, innovative design with retractable handle enables space-saving storage and easy transport. With the 2-stage pressure adjustment, the pressure can be adjusted between approx. 6 and 15 bar, ideal for cleaning sensitive surfaces or extending the battery run time to up to 30 minutes. An LED indication provides information about the mode and battery run time. The 4-in-1 Multi Jet allows you to quickly switch between 4 spray types, while ensuring gentle and effective cleaning. Detergent can also be applied with the nozzle. Perfect for quick, uncomplicated use without time-consuming set-up, whether camping, after cycling, hiking or in the garden. The battery can be charged via USB-C. It is not compatible with garden hose connectors.