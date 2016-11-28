1. Acceptance



By registering to become a Product Tester with Kärcher UK or by accessing our website content, you are assumed to have read and agreed to the terms and conditions set out here. You are also electing to be contacted by us via email as outlined in our Privacy Policy. If applicable, you can unsubscribe from marketing newsletters at any time by simply clicking on the unsubscribe link when you receive an email or newsletter from us.

You agree to answer all survey questions accurately and honestly providing correct contact information, failure to do so will mean that we may be unable to select you as a Product Tester.



2. Eligibility to participate



Persons aged 18 and older and residing in the UK may take part in the survey provided they agree to these terms and conditions in their entirety. Please note we do not accept business addresses.



A correct & valid email address will be required to enable us to contact you if you have been selected to become a product tester.

You are eligible to enter if you are: a UK citizen or a legal resident of the UK at all times; 18 years old or older on the date of registration; not an employee, agent, affiliate, officer or director of Kärcher UK or of any advertiser, promotion agency, fulfilment agency or agent of Kärcher UK, or of anyone else professionally connected with any competition, nor a family member of any of these; human - any use of electronic devices to enhance or alter your chance of being selected will count as a false or deceptive entry.



Kärcher UK may require you to provide proof that you are eligible and the authorised account holder of the email addresses used to enter. "Authorised account holder" means the natural person to whom the email address in question has been assigned by an Internet service provider, online service provider, or other organisation (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the email address. If you fail to provide all required information you may be disqualified. It is a condition of entry that all information given is true, current and full. You may not enter using multiple email addresses or as multiple participants. You are allowed only one entry, per entrant, per competition. If you attempt to use multiple addresses or enter more than once, you may be disqualified from the selection process. Kärcher UK undertakes to use reasonable efforts to maintain adequate email, internet and other communication links but is not otherwise responsible for and shall not be liable for: late, lost, delayed, damaged, misdirected, incomplete, illegible, or unintelligible entries; telephone, electronic, hardware, or software program, network, Internet, or computer malfunctions, failures, delays or difficulties; errors in transmission; or prize deliveries attempted but not received. If you are disqualified, Kärcher UK is under no obligation to publish this fact on this site or anywhere else.



SELECTION OF PRODUCT TESTERS

Product testers shall be selected at our discretion on either a random selection basis or on an individual's criteria determined by: (age, occupation, geographical location, product preference etc.) or a combination of both. This is dictated by the requirements or information required in regards to a product.



Those selected will be notified via email - Those selected must confirm their acceptance including confirmation of their address and personal details within 7 days of notification. Unclaimed product testing opportunities will be reallocated to another registrant if not claimed within seven days.



The requirements of each product testing campaign will be communicated with the product testers that are selected. Standard review requirements will involve a written review on the Kärcher UK website, along with photos and videos. You will be required to state that you received the product for free as part of the Kärcher Club product testers campaign which may required you to leave a review using a specified link (URL).



If you do not comply with the Official Rules you may be disqualified from all product testing opportunities without further notice. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible.



Entry



By entering any entrants agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and by all decisions of Kärcher UK.



General Conditions



Kärcher UK expressly disclaims any responsibility and each participant hereby agrees to release and to hold Kärcher UK (and its employees, officers, directors, agents, marketing partners and affiliates) harmless from any and all losses, damages, rights, claims and actions of any kind in connection with any prize or resulting from the delivery, acceptance and/or subsequent use or misuse of any prize. Kärcher UK (and its employees, officers, directors, agents, marketing partners and affiliates) are not responsible for any condition caused by events beyond the control of Kärcher UK that may cause the Competition to be disrupted. Kärcher UK reserves the right to modify scheduling of any Competition without prior notice at any time and for any reason. Kärcher UK reserves the right to terminate or suspend any Kärcher UK or partner sponsored Competition without notice at any time and for any reason. In the event of termination, suspension or modification of a Competition, Kärcher UK may, in its sole discretion, elect to award the prize to a winner randomly drawn from among all participants who have validly entered the Competition by that time.



3. Data Protection



Protection of members' personal data is a top priority for Kärcher UK. We aim to provide you with the highest level of online data protection. Before you agree to these Terms and Conditions please take time to read our Privacy Policy which will help you understand how your personal information is handled.



4. Conduct of Members



Kärcher UK will only permit you to register once. Attempts to create multiple accounts will result in the account for the multiple registrations being revoked.



5. Liability



We try to ensure that any information provided is up to date and accurate. We will amend any inaccuracies or exclusions as soon as is practical once we have been made of aware of them.



WE SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL INDIRECT, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, RELATING TO THE PARTICIPATION OR INABILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAMME.



You understand and agree that you are personally responsible for your behaviour on the Site. You agree to indemnify, defend and hold harmless Kärcher UK Ltd, its affiliates, licensors, employees, and agents from and against all claims, losses, expenses, damages and costs (including, but not limited to, direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, and/or exemplary damages), and reasonable attorneys fees, resulting from or arising out of your use, misuse, or inability to use the Site or the Content, or any violation by you of these Terms and Conditions.



6. Law and Jurisdiction



These Terms and conditions are governed by English law.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR THE PRODUCT TESTERS



1. All products & prize draws are provided by Kärcher UK Limited ("Product Testing") of Kärcher House, Brookhill Way, Banbury, OX16 3ED.



2. Entrants must be aged 18 years or over and resident in the United Kingdom.



3. Entries are made by completing the entry form at www.kaercher.com/uk/home-garden/promotions/karcher-club-product-testers.



4. Entries are made by filling in the appropriate online form. No more than one entry may be made by any individual in each prize draw and may not use any e-mail address more than once in any prize draw. Entries including false details will be disregarded as will any that are automated or mechanically made. Entries must be submitted within the advertised time limits. Kärcher UK reserves the right to reject any entry on reasonable grounds.



5. Entrants agree that by entering a prize draw their personal details may be stored and otherwise processed by Kärcher UK for the purposes of administering the selection / prize draw and for marketing and sending offers and other information.

6. The product tester / winner's names in respect of any prize draw will be available from Kärcher UK Limited ("Product Testing") of Kärcher House, Brookhill Way, Banbury, OX16 3ED.



7. There is no minimum or maximum number of entrants for any product / prize draw. The chances of any particular entrant winning a prize draw or becoming a product tester will depend on the total number of entrants for that draw. Product testers / winners will be notified by e-mail. Kärcher UK may disqualify a winner if it has not managed to contact such product tester / winner within seven days of its first attempt to do so. Kärcher UK may then select an alternative winner.



8. There is no right to cash or other alternative to the stated product or prize. However, Kärcher UK reserves the right to offer a similar prize, or a prize of equal or greater value, if the stated product or prize is unavailable.



9. Product Testing will require photographs and videos of product testers / winners and a written review on www.karcher.co.uk. Kärcher UK will require to use the photographs, videos, the names and images of such product testers / winners to publicise online, in e-mails and through any other media promoting its prize draws. Individuals should not enter to become a product tester or prize draws if they do not agree to this.



10. Kärcher UK may suspend or terminate any product or prize draw at any time if it has reasonable grounds for doing so, which grounds may include without limitation a prize draw (or the website on which it is presented) being subject to, or affected by, any denial-of service attacks, bugs, viruses or any other technologically harmful material or act of hacking by a third party, or in the event of any wilful attempt to breach these terms and conditions.



11. To the extent permitted by law, Kärcher UK hereby expressly exclude: all conditions, warranties and other terms which might otherwise be implied by statute, common law or the law of equity; any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage incurred by any entrant or winner in connection with any prize draw or any entry. As a condition of your entry into any prize draw, you agree to indemnify us and our affiliates, officers, employees and agents from and against any and all liabilities, other expenses (including costs and legal fees) and damages arising out of claims resulting directly or indirectly from such entry.



12. By referring a friend via email, social or any other means you consent that the recipient (friend) has consented to receiving emails or messages of this nature and that it is also within their best interest. This site will not be held responsible for any referral emails sent to a members friend(s). All data will only be processed for the purpose of that specific email and will not be stored or used for further marketing use.