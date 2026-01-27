The compact SC 1 Multi & Up Extra 4-in-1 steam mop cleans without chemicals and can be used in a flash for a deep clean around the house, either as a multifunctional hand steamer or as a versatile 3-in-1 steam mop thanks to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle set included. Working in three different device positions – top, middle and bottom – it adapts perfectly to individual requirements. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – meaning no long waiting times or interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due are always on display.