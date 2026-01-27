Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi & Up Extra
The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop can be used in three different positions and as a hand steamer – adapting perfectly to individual requirements.
The compact SC 1 Multi & Up Extra 4-in-1 steam mop cleans without chemicals and can be used in a flash for a deep clean around the house, either as a multifunctional hand steamer or as a versatile 3-in-1 steam mop thanks to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle set included. Working in three different device positions – top, middle and bottom – it adapts perfectly to individual requirements. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – meaning no long waiting times or interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due are always on display.
Features and benefits
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge
- The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|approx. 30
|Heating output (W)
|1300
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heating time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|345 x 113 x 190
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaler cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand tool
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Integrated On/Off Switch
- Hook and loop cable tie
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
