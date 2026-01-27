Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi & Up Extra

The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra multifunctional 4-in-1 steam mop can be used in three different positions and as a hand steamer – adapting perfectly to individual requirements.

The compact SC 1 Multi & Up Extra 4-in-1 steam mop cleans without chemicals and can be used in a flash for a deep clean around the house, either as a multifunctional hand steamer or as a versatile 3-in-1 steam mop thanks to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle set included. Working in three different device positions – top, middle and bottom – it adapts perfectly to individual requirements. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from hard surfaces. The compact and practical design of the device makes it comfortable to use and easy to store in the smallest of spaces. The SC 1 Multi & Up Extra is ready for use in 30 seconds and is easy to refill thanks to the removable water tank – meaning no long waiting times or interruptions. The replaceable descaling cartridge ensures automatic descaling for a product lifetime that is five times longer. The LED light display with control panel enables simple and effortless operation. The various modes such as heating up, ready-to-use, steam mode and cartridge change due are always on display.

Features and benefits
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge
  • The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up time
  • With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Specifications

Technical data

Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²) approx. 30
Heating output (W) 1300
Cable length (m) 5
Heating time (min) 0.5
Tank capacity (ml) 200
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour white
Weight without accessories (kg) 1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 345 x 113 x 190

Scope of supply

  • Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
  • Descaler cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
  • Detail nozzle
  • Hand tool
  • Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
  • Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Steam pipes length: 0.5 m

Equipment

  • Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
  • Integrated On/Off Switch
  • Hook and loop cable tie
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Fittings
  • Sinks
  • Wall tiles
Accessories
