The Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner puts the dirt-shifting power of pure super-heated steam into a lightweight device that gives you amazing deep cleaning results from nothing but tap water. It kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria without the need for chemicals, producing a sparkling finish with no scrubbing required. The SC 2 EasyFix allows you to clean continuously for 20 minutes thanks to its 1-litre pressurised tank. It deep cleans every corner of your home, removing stubborn dirt from tiles, stone, wood and laminate floors. It also shifts tough grease from hobs and ovens. Thanks to the EasyFix floor tool system, it's easy to change the cloth without coming into contact with any dirt. It comes with a multifunctional accessory kit designed to help you complete all your cleaning tasks with minimal effort. All tools store directly on the machine to keep them in one place.