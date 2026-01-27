Steam cleaner SC 2 EasyFix
The SC 2 EasyFix lighweight steam cleaner gives you amazing deep cleaning results. It kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria using just tap water.
The Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner puts the dirt-shifting power of pure super-heated steam into a lightweight device that gives you amazing deep cleaning results from nothing but tap water. It kills 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria without the need for chemicals, producing a sparkling finish with no scrubbing required. The SC 2 EasyFix allows you to clean continuously for 20 minutes thanks to its 1-litre pressurised tank. It deep cleans every corner of your home, removing stubborn dirt from tiles, stone, wood and laminate floors. It also shifts tough grease from hobs and ovens. Thanks to the EasyFix floor tool system, it's easy to change the cloth without coming into contact with any dirt. It comes with a multifunctional accessory kit designed to help you complete all your cleaning tasks with minimal effort. All tools store directly on the machine to keep them in one place.
Features and benefits
Accessory storage and parking position
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Child safety lock on the steam gunA locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Multifunctional accessories
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Kills up to 99.999% of coronavirus¹⁾ and 99.99% bacteria²⁾
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1500
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.2
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heating time (min)
|6.5
|Boiler capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 254 x 260
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand tool
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Steam hose with gun: 2.2 m
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.