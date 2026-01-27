Steam mop SC 2 Upright
The Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix steam mop makes cleaning hard floors effortless. Using the power of super-heated steam to kill 99.99%¹⁾ of common household bacteria using just tap water.
The Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix steam mop is extremely easy to operate and can be used to clean all sealed hard floors - even wood. Thorough cleaning removes 99.99% of common household bacteria entirely without using chemicals. The steam mop heats up in no time and, thanks to its permanently refillable and removable fresh water tank it provides continuous steam without interrupting your work. It includes a descaling cartridge which prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times. In combination with our high-quality microfibre cloths, the EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener guarantees a more thorough cleaning result than you would get with conventional methods such as using a mop as well as allowing effortless cloth changing without coming into contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Preset steam flow control in 2 stages for cleaning different surfacesSet to the ideal steam flow by selecting the correct floor type symbol for wood or tiles
Slim line product design with integrated swivel jointErgonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridgeThe removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
- Red pulsating light indicates the device is heating up and a constant green light indicates that the device is ready to use.
EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint and hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.9% of bacteria²⁾
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|approx. 50
|Heating output (W)
|1600
|Cable length (m)
|5
|Heating time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0.4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|314 x 168 x 1185
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
Equipment
- Safety valve
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.