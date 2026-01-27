The Kärcher SC 2 Upright EasyFix steam mop is extremely easy to operate and can be used to clean all sealed hard floors - even wood. Thorough cleaning removes 99.99% of common household bacteria entirely without using chemicals. The steam mop heats up in no time and, thanks to its permanently refillable and removable fresh water tank it provides continuous steam without interrupting your work. It includes a descaling cartridge which prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times. In combination with our high-quality microfibre cloths, the EasyFix floor nozzle with hook-and-loop fastener guarantees a more thorough cleaning result than you would get with conventional methods such as using a mop as well as allowing effortless cloth changing without coming into contact with dirt.