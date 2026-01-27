Steam cleaner SC 3 Deluxe Home
Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.
The SC 3 Deluxe is ready to start after a heat-up time of just 30 seconds and eliminates up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ on hard surfaces. With its integrated accessory storage compartment on the device, simple and convenient storage of accessories, cables and hoses is possible. Other features include the integrated descaling cartridge, the permanently refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, the illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode, as well as various accessories for removing stubborn dirt on tiles, hobs and exhaust hoods and in crevices and joints. It also comes with the EasyFix floor nozzle with a flexible joint for excellent ergonomics and lamella technology for perfect cleaning results. Using the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be effortlessly attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The two-step steam regulation always guarantees perfect adaptation of the steam flow to the surface and the respective level of dirt.
Features and benefits
Short heat-up time
- With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the device is ready to use in no time.
Non-stop steam and integrated descaling cartridge
- The tank is easy to fill at any time – for non-stop steam without interrupting your work.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth
- Outstanding cleaning results on any hard floor around the home.
- Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system.
- Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Kills up to 99.999% of coronavirus¹⁾ and 99.99% bacteria²⁾
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|approx. 75
|Heating output (W)
|1900
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heating time (min)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|1
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|361 x 251 x 282
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaler cartridge: 1 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand tool
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated On/Off Switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.