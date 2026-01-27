The Kärcher SC 3 EasyFix steam cleaner makes deep cleaning effortless, harnessing the power of super-heated steam to kill 99.99%¹⁾ of all common household bacteria using just tap water and producing sparkling results with no chemicals. It's ready to go in 30 seconds thanks to its fast-heating continuous cleaning system. This machine deep cleans every corner of your home effortlessly, making light work of all manner of tasks including deep cleaning hard floors, shifting stubborn grease from ovens and hobs, removing limescale and mould from tiles and taps. Its built-in descaling filter prevents the build-up of limescale, keeping the machine in good condition at all times.This machine comes with a range of accessories designed to tackle different cleaning jobs, effortlessly, and these can all be stowed conveniently on board so that they're always close to hand. The EasyFix floor tool system means you can easily change the cloth without coming into contact with the dirt.