The SC 3 Upright is Kärcher’s best performing steam mop and is ready to use in just 30 seconds, removing 99.999% of enveloped viruses¹⁾ and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ using nothing but tap water. All that while being incredibly easy to use, the SC 3 Upright has 3 predefined floor settings and the LED lights indicate when the machine is ready for use ensuring the perfect amount of steam is allocated. Enjoy continuous and uninterrupted cleaning thanks to the removable and refillable fresh water tank. The integrated descaling cartridge prevents the build-up of limescale to keep the machine in good condition at all times. Due to the Kärcher steam killing 99.99% of bacteria²⁾, it's ideal for allergy sufferers. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient and fast hands-free cloth removal. Carpeted floors can easily be given a new lease of life using the carpet glider accessory provided in conjunction with the carpet floor setting on the device.