The Kärcher SC 4 EasyFix puts the effective power of steam into a powerful package, harnessing the dirt-shifting power of pure, continuous steam to deliver amazing deep cleaning results, removing 99.999% of enveloped viruses¹⁾ and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ from nothing more than tap water. The SC 4 EasyFix includes a 0.8L removable and refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, and makes light work of dirt, limescale and stubborn stains around the home, as well as keeping your hard floors clean and fresh. This versatile steam cleaner includes on-board storage for tools and accessories, with all the attachments and brushes needed to clean every corner of your home. It's great for removing tough grease from oven doors and hobs, everyday dirt from hard floors, stubborn stains, and even limescale and mould from tiles and taps, leaving your home effortlessly sparkling with no chemicals or scrubbing; and because Kärcher steam kills 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, it’s ideal for allergy sufferers. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient hands-free cloth removal.