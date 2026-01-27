Steam cleaner SC 4 EasyFix
This powerful machine makes light work of dirt, killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾.The twin tank system with a removable tank allows for continuous uninterrupted cleaning.
The Kärcher SC 4 EasyFix puts the effective power of steam into a powerful package, harnessing the dirt-shifting power of pure, continuous steam to deliver amazing deep cleaning results, removing 99.999% of enveloped viruses¹⁾ and killing 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾ from nothing more than tap water. The SC 4 EasyFix includes a 0.8L removable and refillable water tank for uninterrupted cleaning, and makes light work of dirt, limescale and stubborn stains around the home, as well as keeping your hard floors clean and fresh. This versatile steam cleaner includes on-board storage for tools and accessories, with all the attachments and brushes needed to clean every corner of your home. It's great for removing tough grease from oven doors and hobs, everyday dirt from hard floors, stubborn stains, and even limescale and mould from tiles and taps, leaving your home effortlessly sparkling with no chemicals or scrubbing; and because Kärcher steam kills 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾, it’s ideal for allergy sufferers. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient hands-free cloth removal.
Features and benefits
Continuously refillable, removable water tankConvenient water filling allowing non-stop cleaning.
Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning clothOptimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Ergonomic, effective cleaning with full floor contact, regardless of the user’s height, thanks to the flexible nozzle joint.
Integrated cable storage compartmentSecure storage of the cable and other accessories.
Multifunctional accessories
- Effective cleaning of different surfaces with the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and much more.
Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle
- For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt.
Child safety lock on the steam gun
- A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children.
Two-stage steam flow control
- The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.
Accessory storage and parking position
- Practical accessory storage. Parking position for floor nozzle during breaks.
On/off switch on the device
- Switching the device on and off is easy.
Specifications
Technical data
|Test certificate¹⁾
|Kills up to 99.999% of coronavirus¹⁾ and 99.99% bacteria²⁾
|Cleaning performance per tank filling (approx.) (m²)
|approx. 100
|Heating output (W)
|2000
|Max. steam pressure (bar)
|max. 3.5
|Cable length (m)
|4
|Heating time (min)
|4
|Boiler capacity (l)
|0.5
|Tank capacity (l)
|0.8
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 251 x 273
¹⁾ Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on common smooth household hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus). / ²⁾ When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99,99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on common smooth household hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam level and direct contact to the cleaning surface (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae).
Scope of supply
- Microfibre cover for hand nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- Descaling powder: 3 Piece(s)
- Detail nozzle
- Hand tool
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- Floor nozzle: EasyFix
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 0.5 m
Equipment
- Childproof safety lock
- Safety valve
- Tank: removable and can be refilled whenever needed
- Steam hose with gun: 2.2 m
- Integrated On/Off Switch
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Fittings
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
