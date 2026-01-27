The Kärcher SC 5 EasyFix is our top-of-the-range most powerful steam cleaner with a 4.2 bar steam pressure that harnesses the dirt-shifting power of steam to remove and kill 99.99% of common household bacteria²⁾. It delivers amazing deep cleaning results using nothing but tap water, meaning it's ideal for allergy sufferers. It includes all the attachments needed to make light work of removing grease from oven doors and hobs, everyday dirt from hard floors, limescale and mould from tiles and taps, leaving your home effortlessly sparkling with no chemicals or scrubbing. The twin tank system with a 1.5L removable and refillable water tank allows uninterrupted continuous cleaning making it perfect for the larger cleaning tasks. The steam intensity can be adjusted to the surface and the dirt, it includes the VapoHydro function which combines powerful steam and a blast of hot water to tackle even the toughest dirt. There is a cable storage compartment, accessory storage compartment and a parking position for the floor nozzle making it easy to store the product. The EasyFix floor tool system ensures convenient hands-free cloth removal.