Steam cleaner accessories
The right accessories for every cleaning task: you are optimally equipped with the extensive range of accessories for steam cleaners from Kärcher. Our accessory parts are perfectly tailored for daily use and special applications and allow maximum customisation to suit your individual cleaning needs. Compatible with all current devices, we offer everything you need for thorough and efficient cleaning, from highlight accessories such as garment steamers, XXL crevice brushes and flexible hand nozzles to small brushes and nozzles for detailed work and large floor nozzles and cloths for cleaning large areas. Discover the variety and expand the application options for your steam cleaner optimally and conveniently.
Smoothes creases effectively and in no time at all: the Kärcher garment steamer attachment
Say goodbye to creases! With the garment steamer, clothes look their best again in no time. It also makes freshening up clothes, curtains and many other textiles quick and easy, and gets rid of unpleasant odours. The particularly dry and hot steam penetrates the fabric and refreshes the fibres deep down. The condensed water that is produced is collected in a separate tank, which can simply be emptied down the sink or even into the tank of the steam cleaner.
Accessory highlights
Our new accessory highlights open up new application options and provide increased convenience for all steam cleaner models with an accessory holder.
Nozzles and brushes
The extensive selection of nozzles and brushes offers a wide range of applications for every cleaning task. Brushes and small attachments are ideal for cleaning in the bathroom and kitchen, for example for sinks, taps, showers, ovens, hobs, exhaust hoods and grills. The larger nozzles can be used to clean floors and windows efficiently and to freshen up carpets.
Cloths
The Kärcher cloths, which are made of high-quality materials, are ideal for removing stubborn dirt and ensure perfect cleaning results.
Descaling
Our descaling cartridges and agents ensure a product service life that is up to 10 times longer with regular maintenance or cartridge replacement.
Ironing
The steam ironing system from Kärcher combines cleaning and ironing. Thanks to matching accessories, the steam cleaner quickly and easily transforms into an ironing station and saves up to 50 per cent ironing time with 100 per cent ironing results and immediately cupboard-dry laundry.