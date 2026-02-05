The KVA 2 cordless vacuum cleaner combines outstanding performance with a user-friendly design for a spotlessly clean home. This vacuum cleaner comes with three cleaning modes to adapt to every challenge, from quick spot cleaning to thorough removal of ingrained dirt. It is lightweight and ultra-quiet, at just 2.1 kilograms and 78 dB, it is ideal for effortless cleaning and maximum comfort, especially with its 180° swivel joint. The multi-stage HEPA filter system ensures healthy indoor air by filtering out 99.9% of particles and guaranteeing clean exhaust air – making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. For maximum flexibility and convenience, the KVA 2 has a 40 minute run-time and can also be charged via USB-C. A range of accessories are included for all your cleaning needs: Crevice nozzle, a soft dusting brush, floor nozzle and a wall bracket.