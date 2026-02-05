Battery vacuum cleaner KVA 2 Cordless
The Kärcher KVA 2 Cordless vacuum cleaner is lightweight and powerful. A 40 minute run-time, USB-C Charging and a range of accessories allows for uninterrupted cleaning throughout the home.
The KVA 2 cordless vacuum cleaner combines outstanding performance with a user-friendly design for a spotlessly clean home. This vacuum cleaner comes with three cleaning modes to adapt to every challenge, from quick spot cleaning to thorough removal of ingrained dirt. It is lightweight and ultra-quiet, at just 2.1 kilograms and 78 dB, it is ideal for effortless cleaning and maximum comfort, especially with its 180° swivel joint. The multi-stage HEPA filter system ensures healthy indoor air by filtering out 99.9% of particles and guaranteeing clean exhaust air – making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers. For maximum flexibility and convenience, the KVA 2 has a 40 minute run-time and can also be charged via USB-C. A range of accessories are included for all your cleaning needs: Crevice nozzle, a soft dusting brush, floor nozzle and a wall bracket.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|< 78
|Container capacity (ml)
|600
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / approx. 40 Normal mode: / approx. 20 Boost mode: / approx. 9
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|250 x 224 x 1100
Scope of supply
- HEPA filter type: HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1882:1998)
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Battery charger: 5 V - 12 V USB-C charging cable + adapter (1 piece each)
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Even stubborn dirt
