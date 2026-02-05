More time for the enjoyable things in life: the smart RCV 3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner takes over the floor cleaning. The RCV 3 robot systematically and independently cleans your hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the built-in waste container by the rotating brush, the side brush for the edges, and the fan. Where needed, the RCV 3 doesn't just vacuum, but can also damp mop your hard floors. As the battery capacity decreases, the RCV 3 can regularly charge itself and, after the work is done, it always returns to the charging station. Via the app, the device will automatically create a map of the rooms by detecting the surroundings using built-in LiDAR navigation. Individual cleaning parameters can be set for every room - simply select which rooms should be vacuumed, mopped or not cleaned. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling and you can use a preset individual schedule or press a button on the device to start your cleaning. Voice output of the device will provide the most important information and status.