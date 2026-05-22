Stop pushing dirty water around. The Kärcher FCV 4 vacuums and mops in one motion, saving 50% of your cleaning time by eliminating the need to pre-vacuum. While traditional mops recirculate grime, our twin-tank system uses 88% less water to ensure only 100% fresh water reaches your floor. For the ultimate "WOW" factor, Dynamic!Control sensors automatically detect dirt levels to adjust water flow and suction power for the most efficient clean possible. Engineered for large family homes, this advanced mop features a brushless motor and 45-minute runtime, covering up to 200m² per charge. Its specialized Stair!Assist mode provides a balanced clean for steps, while the 3.2” Vision!Clean display offers live performance feedback. Beyond a visual clean, the Hygienic!Spin technology is lab-tested to remove 99% of bacteria from surfaces like Parquet, Laminate, Vinyl, and Stone. Maintenance is effortless with the System!Clean cycle, which flushes internal components in 80 seconds. Paired with machine-washable rollers and Duo!Pure filtration, the FCV 4 ensures your home is as hygienic as it is spotless. It’s the smarter way to a streak-free shine.