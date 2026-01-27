UNIVERSAL HARD FLOOR DETERGENT RM536, 500 ML
Universal detergent for thorough cleaning for all hard floors, leaving floors with a fresh cirtus scent. This detergent removes run marks for streak-free results and a moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors.
The Kärcher Universal Hard Floor Detergent assists with the removal of dirt and soiling from all hard floor types, whilst caring for the floor surface. It is specially formulated for optimum cleaning as well as quick drying action and is compatible across the FC range as well as leaving a fresh citrus scent.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
- Cork floors
- Stone surfaces
- Wooden floors
- Vinyl