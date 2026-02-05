The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner collects both dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. There is no longer any need to vacuum before wiping, which saves half the time**. Its four-roller technology with counter rotation enables fast and effective cleaning with high dirt removal while smoothly gliding across floors. Even hair is picked up without any problems thanks to the hair filter. Floors are up to 20% cleaner than with conventional mops* – right up to the edge. The hassle of dragging a bucket around is a thing of the past, as the floor cleaner has both a fresh water tank and a waste water tank. There is also no longer any contact with dirt, as the rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water and the dirty water ends up directly in the waste water tank. The water volume and speed of rotation of the rollers can be adjusted in two cleaning modes to match the floor. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt. The battery run time is 45 minutes, enough to clean an area of around 135 m². The device is suitable for all hard floors (tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC, vinyl).