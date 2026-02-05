Hard floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless
Never vacuum before wiping again: The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. In this way, it saves up to half the time**.
The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner collects both dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step. There is no longer any need to vacuum before wiping, which saves half the time**. Its four-roller technology with counter rotation enables fast and effective cleaning with high dirt removal while smoothly gliding across floors. Even hair is picked up without any problems thanks to the hair filter. Floors are up to 20% cleaner than with conventional mops* – right up to the edge. The hassle of dragging a bucket around is a thing of the past, as the floor cleaner has both a fresh water tank and a waste water tank. There is also no longer any contact with dirt, as the rollers are constantly wetted with fresh water and the dirty water ends up directly in the waste water tank. The water volume and speed of rotation of the rollers can be adjusted in two cleaning modes to match the floor. There is also a boost function to combat stubborn dirt. The battery run time is 45 minutes, enough to clean an area of around 135 m². The device is suitable for all hard floors (tiles, parquet, laminate, PVC, vinyl).
Features and benefits
Wiping is 20 per cent* cleaner than with a mop and much more convenient
- Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing.
Extremely quiet
Two different cleaning modes plus boost function
- Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt.
- Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl.
- The combination of the dirty water removal blades and super absorbent microfibre rollers leave your floors dry in just 2 minutes.
Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery
- Cordless freedom around the home
- Plan your cleaning task confidently and effectively thanks to the LED display.
Intelligent tank level monitoring
- Intuitive display for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank.
- Overflow protection: Automatic shutdown if waste water tank is not emptied.
Specifications
Technical data
|Area performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 175
|Tank capacity fresh water (ml)
|400
|Tank capacity dirt water (ml)
|200
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Roller working width (mm)
|300
|Drying time of cleaned floor (min)
|approx. 2
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|59
|Battery voltage (V)
|25
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|2.85
|Battery running time (min)
|approx. 45
|Battery charging time (h)
|4
|Battery type
|Lithium ion battery
|Colour
|white
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|310 x 230 x 1210
* The Kärcher floor cleaner achieves up to 20% better cleaning performance than a traditional mop with floor cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning. /
** The FC 7 Cordless allows you to achieve a time saving of up to 50% since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before wiping.
Scope of supply
- Multi-surface roller: 4 Piece(s)
- Detergent: Floor cleaning Universal RM 536, 30 ml
- Cleaning and storage station
- Battery charger
- Cleaning brush
Equipment
- Roller rotation and water amount adjustable
- 2-tank system
- Self-cleaning mode
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Even stubborn dirt
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.
Accessories
Cleaning agents
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.