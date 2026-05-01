The RM 538N natural floor cleaner effectively removes dirt as well as tracks and eliminates unpleasant odours. The recipe is vegan and does not contain any microplastics, silicone or pigments and is therefore perfect for households with children or for owners of pets with particularly high requirements with regard to natural and long-lasting cleanliness. RM 538N is suitable for all Kärcher hard floor cleaning devices and can be used on all sealed hard floors (e.g. on tiles, stone, vinyl, PVC, linoleum as well as sealed wooden and cork flooring).