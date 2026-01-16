Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1 Battery Set
The Kärcher WD 1 Battery is a compact and portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner. Complete with an interchangable 18v battery, cartridge filter system and additional accessories.
The Kärcher WD 1 Battery is a compact and portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner. The interchangable battery, included in this machine, provides a run time of 10 minutes and uses Real Time Technology to show the battery status on the integrated LCD display. The specially designed cartridge filter enables you to switch between dry and wet pick up, without the inconvenience of changing the filter. The included accessories are ideal for cleaning car interiors, such as the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle. The practical hose and accessory storage allow you to neatly store the machine when not in use. The WD 1 Battery comes complete with a 7L plastic container, blower function to dislodge dirt in hard to reach areas and ergonomic carry handle. Thanks to its compatibility with the 18 V Battery platform, the battery can also be used in other devices on this platform.
Features and benefits
18V Exchangeable Battery
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Compatible with all devices on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.
Special cartridge filter
- For wet and dry suction without changing the filter.
Practical blower function
- The practical blower function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible.
Practical accessory storage
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|250
|Suction Power (W)
|60
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 85
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 22
|Container capacity (l)
|7
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 10 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with standard charger (min)
|300
|Charging current (A)
|0.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|386 x 279 x 312
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
- Suction hose length: 1.2 m
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Cartridge filter: two-part
Equipment
- Blower function
- Accessory storage on the device
Application areas
- Mobile homes
- Workshop
- Hobby room
