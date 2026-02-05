Cartridge filter (KFI 3310)
The cartridge filter makes it possible to vacuum without requiring an additional filter change. It is suitable for models such as the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 2 and WD 3 P.
Simple and convenient: The cartridge filter allows you to vacuum without any need for additional filter changes. The filter can be easily attached and removed by twisting it. No additional locking elements are required. In addition, the filter ensures excellent dust retention. Suitable for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3 P and the SE 4001.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filter
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|brown
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|122 x 122 x 115
Application areas
- Liquids