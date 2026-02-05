Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus – 12L Plastic
The WD 2 Plus 12L is a compact 1000W solution for tough jobs. With 200W suction, it’s ideal for clearing decorating debris, car interiors, and spills that would damage standard vacuums.
The WD 2 Plus 12L is the essential secondary vacuum, built to handle tough jobs too demanding for your primary household cleaner. From clearing sawdust after DIY projects to vacuuming out the garage or car, the 1000W motor produces 200W of suction power to ensure grit and liquids are cleared efficiently. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the tank is full to stop liquid from reaching the motor. Built for stability, the low-gravity canister prevents tipping, and the blower function makes it easy to gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. To keep the machine performing at its best, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris; remove only for liquid pickup or heavy debris.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterSwitch between wet and dry tasks without stopping to change filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation by turning without extra parts.
Practical accessory storageStability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Space-saving design allows the unit to be stored easily in small cupboards or garages.
Effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust from hard-to-reach corners or crevices.The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for easy pickup. Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient.
Fleece filter bag
- Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
- Maintains constant suction for fine dust and workshop rubble in one pass.
Practical parking position
- Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction tube and floor nozzle during breaks.
Pull & Push locking system for easy container opening and closing.
- Stability by Design ensures safe and easy container opening without tipping.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle for convenient transport.
- Low-gravity design prevents tipping while moving between jobs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|220
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 220
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 43
|Container capacity (l)
|12
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power Cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 378
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.8 m
- Suction hose type: with straight handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Patio
- Garage
- Cellar
- Utility area
- Hobby room
