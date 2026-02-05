The WD 2 Plus 12L is the essential secondary vacuum, built to handle tough jobs too demanding for your primary household cleaner. From clearing sawdust after DIY projects to vacuuming out the garage or car, the 1000W motor produces 200W of suction power to ensure grit and liquids are cleared efficiently. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the tank is full to stop liquid from reaching the motor. Built for stability, the low-gravity canister prevents tipping, and the blower function makes it easy to gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup. To keep the machine performing at its best, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris; remove only for liquid pickup or heavy debris.