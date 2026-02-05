Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 357)

The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 3 P and SE 4001.

The fleece filter bags have been additionally adapted for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 3 P and Kärcher spray extraction cleaner SE 4001. They stand out on account of their extremely tear-resistant material, their optimum suction power and their high level of dust retention. They are ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of coarse and moist dirt. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 4
Colour white
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 230 x 200 x 12
Application areas
  • All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.