Fleece Filter Bags 4PC (KFI 357)
The extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bags have been specially developed for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 3 P and SE 4001.
The fleece filter bags have been additionally adapted for the Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 3 P and Kärcher spray extraction cleaner SE 4001. They stand out on account of their extremely tear-resistant material, their optimum suction power and their high level of dust retention. They are ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of coarse and moist dirt. A total of four bags are included in the scope of supply.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|white
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|230 x 200 x 12
Application areas
- All-in-one: Removes all kinds of dry and wet everyday dirt.