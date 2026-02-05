Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 – Stainless Steel Black Edition
WD 3 Black Edition is a premium secondary vacuum with a robust 17L stainless steel tank. Delivering 220W suction, it handles the heavy debris and spills that would damage an indoor cleaner.
The Kärcher WD 3 Black Edition is the ultimate premium secondary vacuum, combining style with heavy-duty performance. The robust 17-litre stainless steel tank is built to handle abrasive debris and DIY mess, protecting your primary home vacuum from damage. Delivering 220W of suction power, it clears grit, liquids, and decorating debris efficiently. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter allows for seamless switching between tasks, and the blower function helps gather scattered debris for quick pickup. This limited-edition model prioritises both durability and suction performance for the toughest jobs around the home.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterSwitch between wet and dry tasks without stopping to change filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation by turning without extra parts.
Cable hooks and tool slots keep your 4m-8m cable and attachments organised.Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Cable hooks ensure power cables are stored safely to prevent tripping hazards.
Hose storage on the device headSpace-saving storage for the 2m suction hose by hanging it on the device head. Secure and intuitive storage hooks for convenient handling by all users.
Fleece filter bag
- Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
- Rigorously ‘Steel Ball’ tested for consistent pickup without motor fatigue.
Effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust from hard-to-reach corners or crevices.
- The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for easy pickup.
- Powerful 220W suction clears workshop rubble even from uneven floors.
Pull & Push locking system for easy container opening and closing.
- Stability by Design ensures safe and easy container opening without tipping.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Power Cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|353 x 328 x 493
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Crevice nozzle
- Car vacuuming tool
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 4 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Application areas
- Patio
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Utility area
- Hobby room
