The Kärcher WD 3 Black Edition is the ultimate premium secondary vacuum, combining style with heavy-duty performance. The robust 17-litre stainless steel tank is built to handle abrasive debris and DIY mess, protecting your primary home vacuum from damage. Delivering 220W of suction power, it clears grit, liquids, and decorating debris efficiently. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter allows for seamless switching between tasks, and the blower function helps gather scattered debris for quick pickup. This limited-edition model prioritises both durability and suction performance for the toughest jobs around the home.