The Kärcher WD 3 S is the ultimate durable partner for home renovation, DIY, and garage cleaning. Featuring a premium 17-litre stainless steel tank, this machine is built to handle abrasive debris—like jagged glass or metal shavings. It delivers 220W of suction power to ensure heavy debris and wet spills are cleared efficiently. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter allows you to switch between wet and dry tasks effortlessly, while "Stability by Design" ensures the unit remains steady on uneven floors. Use a filter bag for all dry tasks to keep the suction strong, removing it only when the job involves liquids or debris.