The WD 3 Cordless is designed for power where outlets are out of reach. Whether cleaning a vehicle or a remote garage, this 18V machine protects your primary indoor vacuum from damage. It features a durable 17L container and our specialised one-piece cartridge filter for seamless wet and dry pickup. The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick vacuuming. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris and remove it for liquid pickup.