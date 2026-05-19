Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless
The WD 3 Cordless offers high-power cleaning without the cable. This portable secondary vacuum easily handles car and garden tasks that are too tough or messy for a standard indoor cleaner.
The WD 3 Cordless is designed for power where outlets are out of reach. Whether cleaning a vehicle or a remote garage, this 18V machine protects your primary indoor vacuum from damage. It features a durable 17L container and our specialised one-piece cartridge filter for seamless wet and dry pickup. The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick vacuuming. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris and remove it for liquid pickup.
Features and benefits
18V Battery Platform delivers high-power suction for remote garages or vehicles where power outlets are completely out of reach.High-performance motor delivering cordless suction power via 18V tech for total freedom to handle rubble and liquids. LCD Real Time Tech: Integrated screen shows exactly how many minutes remain. Battery is compatible with all devices on the 18V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Cartridge filterHandles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation and removal by turning.
Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach.Integrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Space-saving design allows the unit to be stored easily in small cupboards or cars.
Hose storage on the device head
- Compact hose storage using the securing mechanism for easy transport.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms designed for convenient handling during transport.
Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws.
- Durable 17L container, offers impact-resistant storage with integrated space for small DIY parts, screws, and hose management.
Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners
- The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup.
- Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient.
Fleece filter bag
- Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
- Professional Durability with a 30L stainless steel tank rigorously Steel Ball tested
Quickly park the handle on the device head for stoppages and interruptions.
- Handle-parking feature for quick stoppages during secondary cleaning tasks.
280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing.
- Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners.
- Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations.
Pull & Push locking system for easy opening of the impact-resistant container.
- Robust 17-litre container designed for quick, easy, and safe emptying.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Rated input power (W)
|270
|Suction Power (W)
|75
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 110
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 30
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|approx. 10 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah)
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
Equipment
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
- Blower function
- Parking position
- Folding carrying handle
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Patio
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden shed
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Garage
- Cellar
- Utility area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.