Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless

The WD 3 Cordless offers high-power cleaning without the cable. This portable secondary vacuum easily handles car and garden tasks that are too tough or messy for a standard indoor cleaner.

The WD 3 Cordless is designed for power where outlets are out of reach. Whether cleaning a vehicle or a remote garage, this 18V machine protects your primary indoor vacuum from damage. It features a durable 17L container and our specialised one-piece cartridge filter for seamless wet and dry pickup. The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick vacuuming. To maintain peak performance, always use a fleece filter bag for dry debris and remove it for liquid pickup.

Features and benefits
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless: 18V Battery Platform delivers high-power suction for remote garages or vehicles where power outlets are completely out of reach.
18V Battery Platform delivers high-power suction for remote garages or vehicles where power outlets are completely out of reach.
High-performance motor delivering cordless suction power via 18V tech for total freedom to handle rubble and liquids. LCD Real Time Tech: Integrated screen shows exactly how many minutes remain. Battery is compatible with all devices on the 18V Kärcher Battery Power platform.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless: Cartridge filter
Cartridge filter
Handles glass and liquids a standard vacuum cannot touch without changing filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation and removal by turning.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless: Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach.
Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach.
Integrated accessory storage ensures tools are kept secure on the 7L container. Space-saving design allows the unit to be stored easily in small cupboards or cars.
Hose storage on the device head
  • Compact hose storage using the securing mechanism for easy transport.
  • Intuitive securing mechanisms designed for convenient handling during transport.
Integrated storage shelf for safely storing tools and small parts like screws.
  • Durable 17L container, offers impact-resistant storage with integrated space for small DIY parts, screws, and hose management.
Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners
  • The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for quick pickup.
  • Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient.
Fleece filter bag
  • Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
  • Professional Durability with a 30L stainless steel tank rigorously Steel Ball tested
Quickly park the handle on the device head for stoppages and interruptions.
  • Handle-parking feature for quick stoppages during secondary cleaning tasks.
280AW of suction power delivers the performance your standard indoor kit is missing.
  • Clears the heavy-duty mess and liquid spills that would damage indoor cleaners.
  • Ultimate secondary cleaning essential for large-scale projects and renovations.
Pull & Push locking system for easy opening of the impact-resistant container.
  • Robust 17-litre container designed for quick, easy, and safe emptying.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Rated input power (W) 270
Suction Power (W) 75
Vacuum (mbar) max. 110
Air flow (l/s) max. 30
Container capacity (l) 17
Container material Plastic
Standard accessory ID (mm) 35
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) approx. 10 (2.5 Ah) / approx. 20 (5.0 Ah)
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 349 x 328 x 492

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Suction hose type: with bent handle
  • Suction hose material: Plastic
  • Removable handle
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
  • Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Plastic
  • Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
  • Crevice nozzle

Equipment

  • Cartridge filter: Cellulose
  • Fleece filter bag: 3-layer
  • Blower function
  • Parking position
  • Folding carrying handle
  • Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
  • Hose storage on the device head
  • Additional accessory storage on the device head
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Sturdy bumper
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless
Videos
Application areas
  • Patio
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden shed
  • Vehicle interior
  • Liquids
  • Workshop
  • Garage
  • Cellar
  • Utility area
  • Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.