The Kärcher WD 3 is the superior choice for tough jobs around the home that could damage a standard vacuum. Whether you are clearing up after a plumbing leak, vacuuming DIY debris, or cleaning the garage, the 1000W motor produces 220W of suction power to ensure the mess is cleared the first time. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the 17L tank is full to prevent liquid from reaching the motor. Built with "Stability by Design," the canister prevents tipping, and the blower function gathers scattered debris into one place for easy pickup. Use a filter bag for all dry tasks to keep the suction strong, removing it only when the job involves liquids or debris.