Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 – 17L Plastic
The Kärcher WD 3 17L is the essential secondary vacuum. With 220W suction, it handles decorating debris, DIY mess, and spills that would damage a standard indoor vacuum.
The Kärcher WD 3 is the superior choice for tough jobs around the home that could damage a standard vacuum. Whether you are clearing up after a plumbing leak, vacuuming DIY debris, or cleaning the garage, the 1000W motor produces 220W of suction power to ensure the mess is cleared the first time. The specialised one-piece cartridge filter protects the motor from fine dust and moisture, while the internal float valve automatically cuts off suction when the 17L tank is full to prevent liquid from reaching the motor. Built with "Stability by Design," the canister prevents tipping, and the blower function gathers scattered debris into one place for easy pickup. Use a filter bag for all dry tasks to keep the suction strong, removing it only when the job involves liquids or debris.
Features and benefits
Cartridge filterSwitch between wet and dry tasks without stopping to change filters. One-piece filter design allows for quick installation by turning without extra parts.
Cable hooks and tool slots keep your 4m-8m cable and attachments organised.Stability by Design: Low-gravity canister keeps attachments stable and within reach. Cable hooks ensure power cables are stored safely to prevent tripping hazards.
Hose storage on the device headSpace-saving storage for the 2m suction hose by hanging it on the device head. Secure and intuitive storage hooks for convenient handling by all users.
Effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust from hard-to-reach corners or crevices.
- The blower function helps gather scattered debris into one place for easy pickup.
- Dislodge debris from gravel beds or tight gaps where suction alone is insufficient.
Fleece filter bag
- Extra-durable, triple-layered fleece ensures high dust retention for tough tasks.
- Maintains constant suction for fine dust and workshop rubble in one pass.
Pull & Push locking system for easy container opening and closing.
- Stability by Design ensures safe and easy container opening without tipping.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle for convenient transport.
- Low-gravity design prevents tipping while moving between jobs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|230
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 230
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 45
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|Plastic
|Power Cable (m)
|4
|Standard accessory ID (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|349 x 328 x 492
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Suction hose type: with bent handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (On/Off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Folding carrying handle
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Videos
Application areas
- Patio
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Utility area
- Hobby room
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.