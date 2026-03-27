Kärcher’s interim carpet cleaner BRS 43/500 C provides exceptional cleaning results. Interim cleaning works by spraying the carpet with water and detergent, agitating with counter-rotating brushes and vacuuming 20 minutes later with an upright vacuum cleaner. The carpet is then ready for re-entering. By using Kärcher’s innovative Fast Drying Carpet Cleaner RM 768 detergent, which encapsulates dirt particles to separate them from the carpet fibres, the interim process is highly effective and gives amazing results quickly.