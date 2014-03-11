Walk-Behind Carpet Cleaners

Professional Carpet Cleaning Machines

Kärcher carpet cleaning machines are designed for the professional cleaning of large carpets and carpeted areas, such as in hotels, shopping centers or care homes. You can economically clean carpeted areas from 200 to 2000 m². A carpet cleaning machine enables economical, large-area interim cleaning and thorough cleaning down to the fibres, using the spray extraction method. The devices are therefore ideally suited for professional carpet cleaning.

√ Economical, large-area and faster deep carpet cleaning.

√ Ideal for cleaning medium, large and even very large areas.

√ Suitable for conventional spray extraction as well as for intermediate carpet

cleaning with the cleaning agent RM 768 iCapsol.

√ High cleaning performance.