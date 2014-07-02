Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners

THE KÄRCHER Puzzi 9/1 Bp

One machine, many applications: With our new battery-powered spray extraction cleaner Puzzi 9/1 Bp you thoroughly clean diverse surfaces and textiles such as carpets, floor coverings, chairs, lounge sofas or beanbags.

USED EVERYWHERE. 100% FLEXIBLE.

Simple operation, maximum mobility and effective dirt removal. The Puzzi 9/1 Bp is the ideal partner for the sustainable cleaning of areas and removal of stains on textiles. The battery-powered spray extraction cleaner is also cordless. Searching for a socket or tripping over annoying power cables are a thing of the past.